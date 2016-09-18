Google Pixel, Pixel XL renders leak

As Google is about to unwrap new device on 4 October then these leaked renders might tide you over until then – they come from a parts dealer in Hong Kong.

The new renders were spotted by German site WinFuture which says the device is except for a very thin-looking bezel that looks promising from a design perspective, but it’s another glimpse of both the Pixel (codename Sailfish) and the Pixel XL (codename Marlin).

The site further said the smaller phone will come rocking a 4.99-inch screen, while the display on the larger handset is going to measure 5.46 inches.

That’s just about in line with previous rumours we’ve heard regarding the size of these phones.

The new smartphones of Nexus lineup are expected to run on Snapdragon 821 chipset, sources said.

As for the cameras, 12MP (rear) and 8MP (front) have been rumoured, though for the time being all of this is unofficial and unconfirmed.

As soon as Google has something to share about these devices, said to be built by HTC, we’ll let you know.