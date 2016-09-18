Five of a family die as jeep plunges into ravine in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: At least five people died and three wounded after a jeep plunged into a ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) early Sunday, police said.



The incident took place in Jhelum valley of Azad Kashmir, near the Line of Control (LoC), according to police. The vehicle was en route to Amra Sawan from Chinari, Jhelum when it fell in a ravine.

At least five people were killed and three injured in the wake of incident. All the deceased and wounded belonged to the same family.

The wounded were taken to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Hattian Bala. They were in precarious condition, hospital authorities said.