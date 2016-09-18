First Shahadat anniversary of Capt Asfandyar observed

ATTOCK: Rich tributes were paid to Shaheed Capt Asfandyar Bokhari on his first martyrdom anniversary.

A smartly dressed contingent of 11 FF and 102 Brigade presented Guard of Honor on his grave on Sunday.

Brigadier Inayat Hussain from GHQ also visited the grave of the Shaheed, presented salute and paid rich tributes.

People from different walk of life also visited the grave of the martyred captain, offered fateha and paid tributes to the brave son of the soil.

On the first anniversary of Captain Asfandyar, PAC Kamra Auditorium and Railway Park Attock have been renamed as Asfandyar Auditorium and Asfandyar Railway Park while Asfandyar Gate will be built in Sheen Bagh where the martyred captain is buried.

Dr Fayyaz Bokhari father of the Shaheed Captain while talking to APP said that he was proud of his son who sacrificed his life for his mother land.