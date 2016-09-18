First Congo virus case surfaces in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: First Congo virus case has been reported in Faisalabad on Sunday.The 20-year-old patient Rashid Ali was shifted in Civil hospital’s private ward three days ago.



Blood samples of the patient were sent to Islamabad where he was confirmed of having the disease. According to doctors, the condition of the patient is critical as the number of his platelets has decreased to 5000.

Executive District Officer (EDO) health NawazishGoraya confirmed the patient of having the disease.

On the other hand, death toll in Quetta from Congo virus has reached 13 after one more patient died on Sunday.

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) spreads through vectors that carry the virus found in cattle.

Number of patients is rising as forthcoming EidulAzha has prompted people to buy sacrificial animals.