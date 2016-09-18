Blast injures 29 people in New York: fire department

NEW YORK: An explosion that injured at least 25 people rocked New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood on Saturday night.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, the New York City Fire Department said.

The head of the New York Police Department’s special operations division said on Twitter that a “possible secondary device has been located” in the same general area. Police asked residents to avoid the area.

The explosion occurred between the city’s Sixth and Seventh Avenues, a couple of miles from the UN Headquarters where world leaders will begin a high-level debate of the 71st session of U.N. General Assembly.

Several injured were transported to area hospitals, assistant commissioner for communication with the New York City Police Department Peter Donald tweeted.

The cause of the blast remains unknown.

According to the New York Post the explosion was in a dumpster outside a 14-story residence for the blind and blew out several lower windows of the facility.

The New York Police Counter-Terrorism unit has responded to the blast. Transit service in the area has been shut down, according to the New York Fire Department.

Earlier in the day a pipe bomb exploded in Seaside Park, in the neighbouring state of New Jersey, near a Marine charity run. The device was placed in a garbage can. No injuries were reported.