Barbeque parties in full swing after Eid

ISLAMABAD: The trend of arranging bar-be-que parties on Eid-ul-Azha, is in vogue after spending busy days of Eid by slaughtering animals and greeting relatives, friends.



Families and youngsters arranged special barbeque parties on rooftops, green lawns and open air places as well other picnic spots, for their friends and family members.

Ali Hassan said “These parties give us an opportunity to spend time with our families, relatives and friends. Such parties not only give us an opportunity to enjoy Eid with loved-ones, but also give a chance to taste different types of dishes of sacrificial meat.”

Barbeque parties are considered to be the perfect way to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, as meat of different varieties is abundantly available.

Amnah Saeed a house wife said, “I used to make Qorma and Baryani on Eid but my kids refused to eat the same. Therefore, I roast meat in different ways, which is liked by them.”

“I have invited all their family members on third day of Eid and arranged a huge party, because in their company, children would enjoy the dishes,” she added.

Besides enjoying meat dishes, health experts have asked citizens not to eat too much meat at a time as it can be harmful.