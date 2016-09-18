ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Farooq Sattar, Nasreen Jalil and others

KARACHI: An Anti terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday issued non-bailable warrants for arrest of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Farooq Sattar , Nasreen Jalil and other accused in the provocative and anti-state speeches’ case against MQM chief Altaf Hussain.

Farooq Sattar and other MQM leaders booked in the case have been accused of facilitating the provocative speeches of Altaf Hussain.

Meanwhile, the same court also adjourned hearing of the bail application of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and MQM leader Khwaja Izharul Hassan till October 15, 2016.

On Saturday Khwaja Izhar appeared before the ATC in the provocative speech case. He has been accused of facilitating the provocative speeches of Altaf Hussain. Farooq Sattar, Nasreen Jalil and others are absconders in the same case.

When Izharul Hassan’s bail application came up for hearing before the court, he requested the court to adjourn the hearing, saying that he had pain in his chest and has to go to hospital for checkup. He further told the court that his mother was not well. Upon his request, the court adjourned hearing of the case till October 15. It is to be mentioned here that Khwaja Izhar is on bail in 27 other cases.—APP