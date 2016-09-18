AJK PM announces to deliver free life saving drugs in public sector hospitals

MIRPUR: AJK Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan has announced to deliver the life saving drugs to poor patients, free of cost in all the public-sector hospitals across Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing “meet the press” event at Muzaffarabad late Saturday, the AJK Premier reiterated his government three points agenda; promotion of Kashmir Issue in its real context, provision of good governance to the people and development in AJK.

The Prime Minister elaborated his government plan for speedy development of the state in next five years besides supporting brethren in occupied Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for right to self determination according to United Nations (UN) resolutions.

“Highlighting the increased human rights abuses at the hands of the Indian occupational forces in occupied Jammu & Kashmir at international level is the top priority of the newly elected PML-N government of AJK” Farooq Haider said.

The PM said fighting against corruption and eliminating political influence, establishment of rule of law and merit will be the second priority of his government.

He declared that development in health, education, infrastructure sectors, promoting tourism and setting up hydro power projects to overcome energy crisis and make state economy self sufficient, would be the 3rd priority.

Farooq Haider said that a “surgical” operation would be lodged in education department to clean it and new reforms would be introduced in it, Administrative and academic cadres would be separated to enhance the performance of the department.

To a question he said that by the visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Muzaffarabad before his departure for United States to address United Nations General Assembly and having consultations on resent developments in occupied Kashmir, bears strong message for those Kashmiris engaged in freedom movement against Indian occupation.

AJK PM strongly condemned Indian atrocities and brutalities in occupied Kashmir he said that solution of Kashmir issue was essential for a durable peace in South Asia.

He said that solution of Kashmir problem in the light of UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people was the need of the hour.

He said that India was using pellet guns and other tactics to suppress freedom movement in Kashmir and Indian army had unleashed an era of cruelty and oppression against Kashmiri people. He said that India, which claims to be a secular country, was violating all human rights in occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister further said that India had been trying to suppress the just struggle of Kashmiri people through atrocities for a number of decades.

The Prime Minister said that martyrdom of Burhan Wani had proved that desire for freedom was in the blood of Kashmiri people and they could not be denied their right to self-determination any longer.

Raja Farooq Haider stressed upon world community to take notice of cruelties and brutalities against unarmed Kashmiri people.

Minister for Information, Tourism and Information Technology Mushtaq Minhas, Minister for Finance and Health Dr.Najeeb Naqi and others were also present on the occasion.