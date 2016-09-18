17 Indian soldiers killed as suspected militants attack army base in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: At least 17 Indian soldiers were killed and 30 others sustain injuries in an attack at Indian Army brigade headquarters in Uri area of Baramulla district, today.

As per details, Four to six attackers entered in the headquarters and opened fire on rear administrative echelons of the army.

The reports feared that toll could rise as the encounter was continuing, with the army deploying helicopters to evacuate 20 soldiers who had been injured in the dawn attack.

They were armed with grenades and automatic rifles, an army official said on condition of anonymity.

Four suspected militants were also killed during the gunbattle with security forces that saw tents and other temporary shelters for the soldiers catch fire, the army said in a statement. The encounter resulted in “heavy casualties”, the statement said.

Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in a series of Twitter posts that he had spoken to the region’s political and military leadership and senior officials were monitoring the situation. He cancelled planned trips to Russia and the United States.

Meanwhile, the Indian army spokesperson claimed that four attackers were killed in the encounter.

British news agency Reuters termed the attack as the most serious one in Kashmir since 2014.