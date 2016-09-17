Tahirul Qadri does not believe in democracy: Nehal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Nehal Hashmi has said Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri does not believe in democracy and not loyal to the country.

Tahirul Qadri being a Canadian national was trying to disturb the peace and democratic system to achieve his nefarious designs but he will fail in do so, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Qadri did not trust on the national institutions including courts regarding model town incident.

Nehal Hashmi said Chiefs of PAT and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were doing negative politics on-issues for point scoring.

Tahirul Qadri and Imran Khan were exposed during sit-ins at D-Chowk as their workers attacked on Parliament and Pakistan Television (PTV) buildings, he added.

He said PTI could not acquire anything from protest demonstration and urged it to do positive politics in the country and should focus on the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as PTI government was failed to deliver anything for welfare of the masses and province.

He said the PML-N government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was working for speedy uplift and prosperity of the country. —APP