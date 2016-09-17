Super Mushshak gets attraction in African Aerospace and Defence Exhibition 2016

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Aeronautical Complex showcased its spectacular Aviation manufacturing, overhauling and repair capabilities at the African Aerospace and Defence Exhibition, AAD 2016, held at Waterkloof Air Force Base at Pretoria South Africa from 14 September.

During the air show, PAC displayed Static and Aerial display of Super Mushshak aircraft, which attracted major international players of aviation industry, as well as large crowd. PAC also put up an impressive stall which displayed various products of PAC very immaculately. Pakistan’s contingent was led by Air Marshal Arshad Malik, HI(M), Chairman Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra. The exhibition was also visited by Mr Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for State, Defence Production.

During the Exhibition, a joint press conference was held by MR Yang Yin, President CATIC of China and Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chairman PAC Kamra. The press conference amply highlighted the outstanding capabilities of JF-17 aircraft and impressed upon the visiting dignitaries from various African countries to consider inducting the aircraft into their respective air forces. The press conference was concluded with a speech made by minister for Defence Production. —INP