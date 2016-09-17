Southee out of India Tests

WELLINGTON: New Zealand strike bowler Tim Southee has been ruled out of the Test series against India after injuring an ankle in training, New Zealand Cricket said Saturday.

Matt Henry has been rushed into the squad as a replacement.

Southee is to return home for rehabilitation and will return to India for the ODI leg of the tour beginning next month.

“Tim has been working hard in preparation for this tour, so he’s understandably very disappointed to be ruled out of all three Tests,” Coach Mike Hesson said.

“The focus now is for Tim to give his ankle 7-10 days rest, before slowly building his bowling loads back up ahead of the ODI series.”

The first Test starts in Kanpur on Thursday.