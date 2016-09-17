Sindh govt mulls dividing education dept for effective reforms

KARACHI: Sindh Government is mulling appointment of two separate secretaries for schools and colleges in a bid to divide Sindh Education Department in two sectors.

The report has come in days after Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah convened a meeting with Education Secretary Fazalullah Pechuho during which discussed possibility of segregating colleges and schools for better monitoring and reforms.

Sources privy to the department stated that Fazlullah will handle the schools sector while the government is yet to lock down a name to look after colleges. The decision has come in bid to focus on betterment of the much criticised department of Sindh which makes headlines in almost every season for past many years during board exams.

There have been countless reports about cheating and usage of helping material by students during exams while among many infrastructural challenges, many schools lack proper furniture and are situated alongside a big dump or pond of rainwater that does not drain.

Chief Minister Shah had warned the departments of strict action against negligence and work-shirking within a few days after he assumed civil command of the province. —INP