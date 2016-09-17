Sindh CM orders release of MQM leader Kh. Izharul Hassan

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Friday ordered release of senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan, who was earlier taken into custody by police.

A police team led by SSP Malir Rao Anwar arrived at the MQM leader’s residence and arrested him.

Samaa TV footage showed police moving the handcuffed MQM stalwart in an armoured personnel carrier.

The Sindh CM also issued directives to Inspector General of police to suspend SSP Rao Anwar on the grounds that he arrested the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly without informing the speaker of the house.

Earlier, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police also raided the MQM lawmaker’s house in his absence in an attempt to arrest him.

Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan claimed that police searched his house for about 25 minutes. “I don’t know why they raided my house. I was not there when police arrived,” the MQM senior leader told Samaa.

Hassan claimed that he was in a meeting with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at time of the raid; however CM House Spokesman denied any such meeting. —INP