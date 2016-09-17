SC orders lab analysis of packed milk

LAHORE: A two-member bench of the Supreme Court on Friday ordered laboratory analysis of all packed milk brands available in the market.

The bench headed by Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed these orders while hearing a suo motu notice over sale of sub-standard milk, mineral water, poultry feed and use of injections for enhancing milk in animals, at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry.

During the proceedings, Advocate General Punjab Shakeelur Rehman, Punjab Food Authority’s (PFA) Director Operations Ayesha Mumtaz, and Agriculture University Faisalabad’s Associate Professor Dr Tahir Zahoor appeared before the bench. The PFA Director submitted a report regarding steps taken by the authority to check the sub-standard food.

The advocate general Punjab also submitted a report regarding laws to check sub-standard foods and their implementation.

Dr Tahir Zahoor briefed the bench regarding diseases being caused by the use of sub-standard food. He submitted that sub-standard milk was causing Hepatitis C among children as well as adults.

At this, Justice Saqib Nisar observed that it was an important issue and steps should have been taken for its prevention.

The bench constituted a team headed by Advocate Haider Rasool Mirza and directed to obtain samples of all packed milk brands from the market and get them analyzed by the experts of Agriculture University Faisalabad, Veterinary University Lahore and PCSIR labs.

The bench adjourned the hearing for a month and sought reports on next date of hearing. Justice Saqib Nisar further asked experts concerned to do the job honestly and contact his personal secretary, if they face any pressure. —APP