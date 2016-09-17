Sarfraz confident of good show against West Indies

Pakistan T20 captain Sarfraz Ahmed feels that the win against England in the only T20 match earlier this month will help Pakistan to produce better results against the world champions West Indies in the three-match series, beginning on September 23 in Dubai.

“The way we played last ODI against England at Cardiff and then the T20i game in Manchester, it revived our confidence and team is eager to do the same against West Indies as well,” Sarfaraz said talking to a private news channel.

“England were the finalist in World T20 and West Indies won that final, if we can beat England in their home conditions, then I think we are capable of beating West Indies as well,” he said.

Sarfaraz said that the tag of world champions attached with West Indies side is not something to worry about and the team is under no pressure.

“We are highly motivated, going with a positive mindset and will try to give our best in the field,” Sarfaraz said.

“I have told boys to remain positive and play their natural game freely, without any pressure. In T20i game, a session of 10 minutes can turn the table, so we just need to remain focused and positive in the field,” he added.

The wicket-keeper batsman added that fielding will be crucial for Pakistan, not only in the series against West Indies but also in matches to come in future.

“In T20 format, fielding is always so important. Stopping boundaries, blocking singles and doubles and compensating a bad delivery by the bowler with fielding brilliance is must if we need to beat top sides,” he added.

Sarfaraz also aims to bring Pakistan on top in T20i rankings, in which Pakistan is currently placed at 7th position.

“We all are eager to regain the position of Pakistan cricket in limited overs cricket. As a T20i captain, I am aiming to lead the team to improve the position on ranking table.”

“But, to regain the position which we once had, Pakistan team must adopt the modern style cricket. If they continue with the way they played at Cardiff and Manchester recently, then Pakistan will soon bounce back to its position in limited over cricket,” he added.