Rulers’ indifference towards Panama leaks probe has brought people on roads: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the indifference of the government towards the Panama leaks probe had compelled the people to come on roads.

Talking to different delegations at Mansoora on Saturday, he said there were numerous mega scandals of corruption like the Panama leaks but the rulers were not ready for their investigation.

He said that in the beginning, the Prime Minister had said that he was ready for accountability and had delivered three speeches on this issue, but now he was saying that his name had not been mentioned in the Panama leaks.

Sirajul Haq said that a march towards Raiwind was not against the residence of any one. “The rulers have built bungalows in every city and all were sacred, so where a protest should be lodged,” he asked.

He said, had the government accepted Opposition’s ToRs and shown seriousness in the Panama leaks probe, the people would not have any ground for protest.

The JI chief declared that the plunderers of public money deserved no leniency as these were every child of the nation with the IMF and World Bank for heavy loans.

He said that until and unless the NAB became a totally independent institution, there could be no accountability. He said that the NAB could become autonomous if the authority to appoint the NAB chairman was withdrawn from the Prime minister and the Leader of the Opposition and entrusted to the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of all the four High Courts.

Referring to the Kashmir issue, the JI chief said that Kashmir was not the priority of the rulers nor could they be expected to resolve this.

He said that Pakistan is a strong country of the Muslim world and its rulers should raise a strong voice for the solution of not only the regional issues but also the problems facing the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan should have the courage to expose the double standards of the UN and the world community.

Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan had the best opportunity to make out a case against Indian Prime Minister Modi on his admission of his role in the fall of Dhaka but the Pakistani rulers did not have the courage for that, other Muslims rulers and countries had been helpless on this score.

He said that Pakistan at present was facing conspiracies from all sides and the situation had reached to the extent that Saudi Arabia had awarded her highest award to Modi.

He said that India could not wriggle out of war situation with Pakistan and had now started radio programmes in Balochi to create anarchy in Balochistan. He said that peace in the region would always be threatened by India.