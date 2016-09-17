PTI to lodge cases over threats against Raiwind march

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to lodge cases against those who are threatening workers and leaders of the political party against forthcoming anti-corruption march towards Raiwind in Lahore while the ruling party is reportedly training its youth wing for resistance.

PTI is to march towards Raiwind to pressure government to probe the Prime Minister for his alleged corruption and owning offshore companies since, according to the opposition party, he has lost moral grounds to lead the nation.

Sources privy to the political party reported that a plea would be filed in one of the police stations in Faisalabad against Abid Sher Ali, Federal Minister for Water and Power after his statement against Khan and those in favour of the march surfaced.

Abid Sher Ali had warned the leadership of the opposition party against rallying in Raiwind saying that families and children of PTI leaders and those of leaders of other parties would not remain safe if Raiwind saw disturbance.

On the other hand, youth wing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is being trained to hinder the march and purportedly, members will be equipped with batons.