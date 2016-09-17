PM phones Sindh CM, seeks information about arrest of Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday had a telephonic contact with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and sought information about the arrest of Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, Leader of Opposition in the Provincial Assembly.

Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah told the Prime Minister that investigation regarding the arrest of Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan was underway, said Minister for Information, Pervaiz Rashid in a statement issued.

“Without permission from the Speaker, the arrest of any Member of Parliament is illegal,” the Information Minister quoted the Prime Minister as saying during the telephonic conversation with CM Sindh. “The rule of law should be ensured at every cost. If the police officer is found guilty, he should be punished according to law,” the Prime Minister added. —APP