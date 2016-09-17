Pervaiz Rashid leaves for China to attend Silk Road Cultural Expo                   

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Senator Pervaiz Rashid has left for China on a five-day visit to participate in Silk Road International Cultural Expo being held in Gansu province.

The Expo aims to promote dialogue and enhance cultural exchanges among countries along the ancient Silk Road.

It will be attended by State leaders and Ministers of Culture, Tourism and Information from countries along “One Belt One Road”, diplomats, leaders of International organizations and dignitaries of International cultural communities, said a press release issued here Saturday.

Silk Road Cultural Expo is going to be held for the first time in Dunhuang City of Gansu Province of Peoples Republic of China.

It will be covering regular and optional activities, namely, the high level forum and Silk Road Cultural Exhibition which will be held annually, whereas, optional activities include various forums, exhibitions and art performances.

The Information Minister is attending the International Expo on the invitation of Governor of Gansu Province.

On the sidelines of the Expo, the Minister of Culture Peoples Republic of China Luo Shugang, Deputy Minister of Culture Ding Wi and Deputy Minister Tong Gang from the State Administration of

Radio, Film and Television would call on Senator Pervaiz Rashid and discuss possibilities of increasing cooperation between the two countries.