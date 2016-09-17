Pak beat Oman 6-1 in 2nd hockey test

LAHORE: Pakistan U18 defeated Oman U18, 6-1 in the second hockey test here Saturday night at National hockey stadium under lights.

The green shirts led the first half 4-0.

Scorers: (Pakistan), Naveed Alam 2 (16th & 21st minutes), Afraz 2 (39 & 41 minutes), Awais Rasheed 1 (3 minutes), Khairullah 1 (19th minute).

Oman: Adnan Abdulla (43rd minute).

All the goals scored in the match were field goals. Pakistan now leads the four match series 1-0 (first test had ended in a 2-2 draw).

The third test will be played on September 19 while the fourth test on September 20, originally scheduled at 8 pm, would now be played at 4 pm.