No politician but Imran Khan chanted civil disobedience slogans: Talal

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Talal Chaudhry on Saturday said that no political leader ever chanted slogans of civil disobedience except Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

In a statement, he said that political parties never provoked the people for civil disobedience against the elected government.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not in favour of ousting the PTI’s legislatures from the Parliament when they had tendered their resignations.

Talal Chaudhry said that Prime Minister never targeted anyone politically adding that Nawaz Sharif was alive to the situation in Karachi.