Indian troops kill one more youth in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in occupied Kashmir have killed one more youth in Srinagar, raising the death toll in the ongoing Kashmir Intifada to 104.

The youth, Momin Altaf Ganai of New Theed area of Srinagar, went missing soon after clashes between protesters and Indian forces’ personnel in Srinagar last evening, KMS reported.

Locals told media men that as soon as people learnt that Momin Ganai, a 9th class student, had gone missing, they started searches to locate him.

“His body was found from an orchard. He was hit by pellets due to which he died of multiple head injuries,” they said, adding that the forces fired pellets which hit Momin Ganai and he died on spot.

With this killing, the death toll in the ongoing Kashmir Intifada rose to 104. The Intifada was triggered by the extrajudicial murder of top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, by Indian troops on July 8, this year. Besides the killing of 104 persons, over 12,500 people have been injured so far due to the firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian police and troops on protesters during the mass uprising.

Defying curfew and other restrictions, hundreds of people attended the funeral prayers of the martyred youth. They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Indian police and troops used excessive force against the protesters leading to massive clashes between the protesters and the forces’ personnel. The clashes were going on till reports last came in.

Meanwhile, the puppet authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions in all ten districts of the Kashmir Valley on the 71st consecutive day, today, to stop people from holding demonstrations and marches against the civilian killings.

The joint Hurriyet leadership comprising the All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and Hurriyet leaders, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has called for Freedom March to Kupwara, Kulgam and Budgam, today, as part of protest programmes against the killing spree unleashed by the Indian police and troops in the Kashmir Valley.