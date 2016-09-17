Imran Khan is an “unemployed, idle’ man: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz has declared Imran Khan an “unemployed and idle” man

Her remarks came after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) youth wings set up baton-wielding forces in Gujranwala, Lahore and Raiwind to counter PTI’s protest.

On Saturday, She urged her supporters to stay calm over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plan to hold a protest rally in Raiwind.

Earnest request to PMLN supporters to stay calm ¬ read much into Raiwind dharna. Mr. Khan is an unemployed,idle man who has to kill time. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 17, 2016

Reacting to the development, PTI spokesman Naeem ul Haq said that his party was not deterred by PML-N’s hooliganism.

In a message on Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said: “Earnest request to PMLN supporters to stay calm ¬ read much into Raiwind dharna.”