Imran concerned over PM’s interference in Sindh Police matters

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has expressed serious concern over the brazen political interference from the Prime Minister himself in matters of Sindh police over the issue of arrest of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) lawmaker Khawja Izharul Hassan.

It is worth to mention here that the arrest of an MQM leader in Karachi by SSP Rao Anwar became a highly politicized issue once the Centre, on orders of the Prime Minister, interfered and compelled the CM Sindh to get the MQM leader released and SSP Rao Anwar suspended; despite the fact that the police officer was simply acting according to the law and in line with his duties.

Imran Khan said such political interference is the reason why the police in Sindh and Punjab are unable to do their job and maintain effective law and order.

The Chairman PTI pointed out that such political interference could never have taken place in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) where the police force has been strengthened professionally to carry out its functions with absolutely no political interference from any quarter.

Khan felt PM Nawaz Sharif was feeling so threatened by the Panama Papers inquiry issue he was prepared to go to any lengths to appease the PPP and MQM regardless of the total destruction of law enforcement along the way.