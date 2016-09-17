Gilani welcomes UNHCHR’s initiative to send team to IOK

SRINAGAR: The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has welcomed the initiative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) to send an international mission to the territory to probe the human rights violations and indiscriminate use of force against civilians by Indian forces.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the mass uprising had not only unnerved India and its agents in occupied Kashmir but also reminded the world about the untold sacrifices of the Kashmiri people in the pursuit of their right of self-determination, KMS reported.

He said that the sufferings of the Kashmiri people must be ended and they must be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination as per the relevant UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that strict curfew, restrictions and ruthless killings were the Eid gifts by the so-called champions of morality and Kashmiryat.

By not allowing major Eid congregations, the puppet administration has surpassed all the previous records of brutalities, he added.

Condemning the killing of innocent youth, the spokesman said, “The sacred blood of our martyrs is priceless and we need to safeguard the sacrifices and the best way to do so is to lend the unwavering support to their mission.”

He also condemned the arrest of human rights defender, Khurram Parvez.