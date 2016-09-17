French business delegation to visit Pakistan for strengthening business ties

ISLAMABAD: Several French companies have shown keen interest to build new partnerships in Pakistan and to strengthen the already existing business relations in various sectors of economy.

A business delegation from France would be visiting Pakistan in the first half of next year to promote and strengthen business relations, Thierry Pflimlin, President Pakistan-France Business Council, who is also Vice President, Asia Pacific Region, TOTAL informed Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar during a call on meeting

Pflimlin informed the Finance Minister that infrastructure development, oil and gas, food processing, mining and railways were identified as prospective areas for future cooperation, according to statement received here fron Paris on Friday.

The Finance Minister welcomed the decision of the Business Council to visit Pakistan and assured him of full support of the Pakistan government in arranging the visit.

He offered French companies facilitation for setting up Special Economic Zone in Pakistan, to cater for local markets but also for exports to neighboring countries in the region.

Later, the Finance Minister also held meetings with senior executives of the French company Veolia, which specializes in solid waste management and environment services, and Vetigraph, which has expertise in latest IT and software technologies for textile and fashion industry. These companies evinced interest in doing business in Pakistan.

Senator Ishaq Dar also visited the headquarters of French Federation of Energy Producers in Paris, where he was received by the President and senior executives of the Federation. The Finance Minister briefed them about various ongoing energy projects in Pakistan and scope for future investment in this important sector.

He invited French energy companies to invest in Pakistan, especially in the solar and wind sectors. —APP