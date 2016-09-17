Dollar gains as US posts modest uptick in inflation

NEW YORK: The dollar gained on international currency markets Friday as an inflationary indicator showed strength and investors anticipated next week’s decisions on US and Japanese monetary policy.

The British pound dropped sharply in relation to the dollar, coinciding with reports on Friday that Britain expected to begin formal talks to secede from the European Union by early next year.

The US consumer price index rose 0.2 percent for the month of August and was up 1.1 percent over 12 months.

Toward 2100 GMT, the euro was worth $1.1156, down from $1.1244 the day before while the dollar bought 102.27 yen, down from 102.10. The pound fell to $1.3004 from $1.3240 on Thursday.

Central bankers in Washington and Tokyo are due to begin two-day meetings beginning Tuesday to review monetary policy, issuing decisions to which markets are keenly attuned.

“The CPI numbers helped the dollar,” said Vassili Serebriakov of Credit Agricole. “I don’t think are really rethinking the Fed.”

2100 GMT Friday Thursday

EUR/USD 1.1156 1.1244

EUR/JPY 114.09 114.81

EUR/CHF 1.0937 1.0926

EUR/GBP 0.8579 0.8492

USD/JPY 102.27 102.10

USD/CHF 0.9804 0.9717

GBP/USD 1.3004 1.3240