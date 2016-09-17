Death toll of Mohmand Agency mosque blast increases to 30

PESHAWAR: The death toll of the Mohmand Agency mosque blast increased to 30 including six children with 31 other injured.

It is worth mentioning here that a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing 23 persons with dozens other injured during Friday prayer in mosque situated in Payee Khan Village of Tehsil Ambar, Mohmand Agency on Friday, last.

The Assistant Political Agency Lower Mohmand Naveed Akbar has confirmed the increase in death toll, adding that there were six teenagers among the 28 persons were killed in the deadly blast during Juma prayer.

He said the hospital authorities have asked to provide all facilities to the injured.

APA Lower Mohmand Naveed Akbar said that a suicide bomber entered into mosque during Juma congregation and blew himself up, killing innocent people.

He disclosed that no group have yet to claimed responsibility for the bombing in Payee Khan, a village situated some 65km in the north of Mohmand Agency, near Bajaur Agency.

He said some of the seriously injured were shifted to Peshawar hospitals for medical treatment. He said due to nearness, most of the injured were shifted to Agency Headquarter Ghalanai, Bajaur Agency.

Naveed Akbar said that the eyewitnesses also confirmed that it was a suicide bomber who quickly entered into the crowded mosque and blew himself up with a big bang.

He said soon after the blast, the locals and personnel of the security forces rushed on the spot and started relief operation by shifting the injured to the nearby hospital.