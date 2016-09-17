Court directs to confiscate property of Musharraf

ISLAMABAD: An additional session judge on Saturday directed to confiscate the property of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in connection with the Lal Masjid cleric, Abdul Rasheed Ghazi murder case.

The court also ordered to confiscate the surety bonds of Nazir Ahmed and Jan Mohammad, who bailed out Musharraf.

The court has declared the former dictator a proclaimed offender for being absent from court hearings.

It is worth to mention here that in March this year Musharraf left the country for Dubai complaining of various health issues including back pain. Before leaving he had promised to return home to face court trials but hasn’t kept his words and still staying abroad.