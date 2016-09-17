CM approves Rs 300 mln for training of 2500 policemen

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday while approving Rs 300 million for special training of 2500 policemen by Pakistan Army, said that the provincial police must be capable to deal any kind of situation, therefore necessary special attention was being paid to their capacity building.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here on the issues of police department, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by IG Police AD Khwaja, Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher, Principal Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Home Riaz Hussain and others.

“I want to build capacity of Sindh police by giving them special training and providing them all the required facilities,” he said and directed IG police to submit a proposal to upgrade all the police training centers but in the first phase three training centers, Razakabad, Saeedabad and Razakabad should be upgraded.

The CM Sindh said that the faculty of these training centers must be improved by acquiring the services of highly professional trainers of Pakistan Army and from abroad.

The CM Sindh on the recommendation of IG police approved Rs1.9 billion to purchase 30,000 SMGs and other equipments from Pakistan Army.

The IG police, AD Khwaja told the chief minister that the COAS General Raheel Sharif during a meeting in Karachi had assured Sindh police to provide them latest equipments whatever they need. Syed Murad Ali Shah deciding a case of deceased policemen approved the release of Rs 500 million for onward disbursement among their widows and families. —APP