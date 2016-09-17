BOR to recommend disciplinary action againt officers for showing laxity

LAHORE: Board of Revenue (BOR) Punjab has decided to recommend disciplinary action against the revenue officers found showing laxity towards deciding revenue judicial cases of overseas Pakistanis, according to timeline given by the BOR.

This was decided in a meeting held between Commissioner, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Afzaal Bhatti and Senior Member BOR Jawad Rafique Malik here Friday.

Commissioner OPC Afzaal Bhatti said the role of BOR and revenue officers at the district level was of great importance for prompt disposal of revenue judicial cases pertaining to overseas Pakistanis; and added that BOR should therefore extend its fullest cooperation in deciding these cases.

Senior Member BOR Jawad Rafiq Mallik said explicit instructions had already been issued to revenue officers of the entire province for early disposal of cases of overseas Pakistanis. However, performance of some districts staff was not up to the mark. The meeting decided that BOR would send a formal request to Chief Secretary to hold Commissioners and DCOs conference of poor performing districts.

The SMBR also gave instructions to Chief Settlement Commissioner and other officials of different districts for timely disposal of such cases. —APP