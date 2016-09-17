AJK President appreciates Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (AJK): AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Friday expressed gratitude to the people and the government for their continued unflinching support to the struggle of Kashmiris in their fight for right to self determination.

He was speaking on the occasion of Kashmiri leaders meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the AJK’s capital city on Friday on the eve of the visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan ahead of his visit to New York to attend the forthcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.

AJK President hailed the sacrifices of Pakistani Nation for the just cause of Kashmiri people in their freedom movement against India for quite a long time.

He thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for taking Kashmiris onboard before his address to the UN General Assembly this month and also for sending envoys in different countries for lobbying in support of Kashmiris right to self determination.

Masood Khan said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are determined to continue their struggle for the realization of the right to self-determination.

They would not be deterred by Indian state terrorism in IOK, he added.

AJK President said that United Nation must respond to the catastrophic situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He condemned the action on the peaceful protest demonstrations, marches and Azadi rallies in occupied Kashmir. —APP