NEW YORK: Authorities in the US are seeking as much as $14 billion from Deutsche Bank to resolve allegations stemming from the 2008 mortgage crisis, a source close to the matter told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The payout would be the largest ever inflicted on a foreign bank in the United States, easily surpassing the $8.9 billion that the French bank BNP Paribas paid in 2014 for sanctions violations.