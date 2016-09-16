UN pleads for Syria aid access after truce extended

ALEPPO: The United Nations urged Syria’s government Thursday to allow immediate aid deliveries to hunger-stricken civilians after a fragile ceasefire was extended for 48 hours by Russia and the United States.

In a sign of renewed tensions between the two powers, who back opposing sides in the conflict, key regime ally Moscow accused Washington of failing to meet its obligations under the truce deal it brokered with Moscow.

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, said Moscow wanted a UN Security Council resolution endorsing the deal.

“We are working on it,” he told reporters in New York. “I think we need to adopt it on the 21st,” next Wednesday when the Security Council meets on Syria.