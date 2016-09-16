Speaker’s permission not needed for MP’s arrest: Rao Anwar

KARACHI: SSP Malir Rao Anwar after arresting Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan from his residence in Karachi, said that seeking the permission of Speaker was not necessary to arrest a member of parliament.

He said that leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly cannot be released without court orders.

Talking to media outside his office in Karachi, he said that arrest was not carried out over anyone’s directions.

“He had FIRs lodged against him that’s why we had arrested him.”

Refuting the PM’s claim that Speaker’s permission was required to arrest a member of parliament, he said that it was not necessary.

“Speaker is only informed about such arrest.”

While justifying Izhar’s arrest, he said that action against him was wrong.

“Whatever I have done is completely lawful. There will be side-effects of my suspension”, said Rao Anwar.

He said that the crime in Karachi will be on rise if police are stopped from taking such actions.

Police earlier arrested MQM Pakistan leader Khawaja Izhar ul Hasan.

He was handcuffed and taken away by SSP Malir Rao Anwar in an Armoured Personnel Vehicle (APV).