Six years on, London Police continue probe into murder of Imran Farooq

LONDON: Friday marked the sixth death anniversary of Dr Imran Farooq, a founding member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) who was stabbed to death in London on his way home from work.

London Metropolitan police issued a statement on Friday detailing progress in the investigations into the murder. According to the Met police, around 4,600 people have been interrogated in relation to the case so far and up to 7,800 documents have been reviewed in the case.

The London police said officials from the Metropolitan Police Service Counter Terrorism Command are determined to see the investigations into Imran Farooq’s murder through.

The police also said it is in constant touch with relevant Pakistani authorities on the matter.

Last month key suspect Mohsin Ali’s fingerprints and DNA had matched those on the weapon used in the murder of Imran Farooq, interior ministry sources had stated.

Scotland Yard officials had taken fingerprint samples when it first sent its team to interrogate the suspects in Pakistan.

The Scotland Yard had also recovered a knife and other evidence as well from the crime scene.

Mohsin Ali, in his statement to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), had said that he had attacked only to tackle Imran Farooq. However, his accomplice, Kamran, had attacked Farooq with a knife.

Farooq was a close confidant of MQM founder Altaf Hussain and a senior party leader when he fled the country in 1992.

He was living in North London after claiming political asylum and had reportedly developed differences with Altaf Hussain.