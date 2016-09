Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq on Friday strongly condemned the bomb blast targeting innocent people in a mosque in Mohmand agency.

The JI Senator prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed souls with eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable losses.

He said “the cowardly attacks by terrorists cannot shatter the government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.”