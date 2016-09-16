Record increase in hides collection: Hafiz Naeem thanks Karachiites

By Our Reporter

KARACHI: Al-Khidmat Karachi, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)’s welfare wing has witnessed record increase in collection of sacrificial animals’ hides, this year.

JI Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman in a statement on Thursday, thanked Karachiities for their overwhelming response to the call of hides so as to support Al-khidmat for its welfare activities.

He said that service with honesty and transparency is the motto of Al-Khidmat. He thanked the citizens for keeping firm believe in Al-Khidmat and JI.

Earlier, the JI leader visited a large number of camps, being set-up by the JI for collection of hides and collective slaughter of sacrificial animals.

On the occasion, he hailed the spirit of JI workers who sacrificed their happiness and family gatherings to serve the cause of helping needy and poor people. The JI leader said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that after a prolonged period, the citizens of Karachi donated the hides of their sacrificial animals with their own free will.

He further said that the increased collection of hides is evident that people keep trust in the JI, when it comes to the honesty and transparency.

Engr. Naeem, however regretted that the city is yet to acquire the ideal condition of cleanliness. He appealed to the local government and its institution to ensure a clean and green Karachi.