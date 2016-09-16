President strongly condemns Mohmand Agency mosque attack

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in Mohmand Agency on Friday and expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives.

The President commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure the provision of best medical facilities and care to the injured.

The President said the terrorists cannot undermine the courage and valor of people through their cowardly acts.

He said the terrorists would be dealt with iron hand to bring peace at every nook and cranny of the country.