KARACHI: A positive rally has been witnessed at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday and the 100 index crossed the level of 40,450 points.

This was stated by prominent economist and industrialist, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig.

He said that the PSX got a boost with all time high 40,450 points index. PSX is considered among the 10 stock exchanges in the world.

PSX has also been listed among the emerging markets.