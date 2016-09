Political bigwigs celebrate Eid in their respective cities

LAHORE: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday offered Eidul Azha prayer at his residence in Raiwind along with his family members. The prime minister’s sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shahbaz Sharif’s sons Salman Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz were also present in the Eid prayers.

The leaders of different political parties have celebrated Eidul Azha in their respective areas.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari celebrated Eidul Azha in Garhi Khuda Baksh, where he offered Eid prayer at the mazar of his mother and grandfather.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, Nisar Khuhro and other party leaders were also present.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahirul Qadri offered Eid prayer at his Minhaj-ul-Quran, while Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid offered Eid prayer in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi offered Eid prayers at their hometown area in Gujarat, while Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana offered Eidul Azha prayers at Badshah e Mosque in Lahore. —INP