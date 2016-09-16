Police raid MQM leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan’s house

Police on Friday raided at Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan’s house in Karachi.

As per details, the MQM leader was not present at his house at the time of the raid. Khawaja Izharul Hasan is leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has summoned a report from IG Sindh regarding the raid. Shah has also called for the immediate suspension of SHO Sohrab Goth for conducting the raid.

On the other hand, SSP Malir Rao Anwar has taken the responsibility of the raid saying he raided on intelligence information regarding suspects’ presence at MQM leader’s house.