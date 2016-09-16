Police detain MQM’s Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hasan

KARACHI: Police have detained Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan leader Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hasan on Friday.

As per details, SSP Malir Rao Anwar after police raid arrived at the residence of leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, leader Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hasan and arrested the political personality.

Earlier, Khawaja Izhar told that plainclothes policeman had searched his house. He added only women were present at home and that they were harassed.

The MQM Pakistan leader added that was not at home when the raid was carried out.

He alleged that the policemen belonged to the Counter Terrorism Department.

On the other hand, SSP Malir Rao Anwar confirmed conducting the raid. He said that police conducted an operation in Bufferzone area in search of Raees alias Mama and his accomplice.

He added that the operation was conducted in supervision of Sohrab Goth Police Station SHO. He added that though Khwaja Izhar-ul-Hasan’s house was not specifically targeted, the operation was conducted in his lane.