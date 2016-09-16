PM strongly condemns blast at Mohmand agency mosque

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the bomb blast targeting innocent people in a mosque in Mohmand agency.

The Prime Minister prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed souls with eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable losses.

A statement released from the PM House quoted the Prime Minister as saying “the cowardly attacks by terrorists cannot shatter the government’s resolve to eliminate terrorism from the country.”

The Prime Minister directed the concerned for extending all possible assistance to the injured and families of the victims.