PM leaves for AJK to meet Hurriyat leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday left here for Azad Kashmir’s capital Muzaffarabad where he is due to meet leaders of Hurriyat Conference.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Pervaiz Rashid, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Barjees Tahir, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi and Dr Asif Kirmani.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with Kashmiri leaders is being held before his upcoming visit to New York where he will raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the forum of United Nations’ General Assembly.