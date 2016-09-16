PM assures Hurriyat leaders of taking emphatic stance on Kashmir at UNGA

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday said he would emphatically highlight Kashmir issue at upcoming session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The Prime Minister gave the assurance to the leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) belonging to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chapter, in a meeting held here in the AJK capital.

AJK’s President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider were also present.

The Prime Minister held the meeting with Hurriyat leaders to take them onboard before proceeding to New York where he is due to address the world leaders at the 71st UNGA session.

“Pakistan will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris,” he said.

He said the atrocities in India Occupied Kashmir (IOK) by security forces against innocent Kashmiris had touched extremes.

“Oppression is destined to end, and truth will prevail,” he said in reference to the ongoing brutalities against Kashmiris.

He said the Kashmiris’ demand for their right to self-determination was just, which had also been acknowledged by international community.

He called upon the United Nations to fulfill its obligation in accordance with its own resolutions.

Nawaz Sharif said “The movement of Kashmiris will ultimately succeed as the history has precedents that such movements could not be suppressed with oppression.”

He said Pakistan would raise voice for the resolution of Kashmir dispute at all fora.

The APHC leaders thanked the Prime Minister for taking them into confidence before his visit to UNGA.