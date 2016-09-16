Pakistan concerned over use of Afghan soil for terrorism: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday said it remained committed to peace in Afghanistan, however expressed concern over the Afghan soil being used against it for terrorism.

“Pakistan remains concerned that Afghan soil is being increasingly used by `a neighbour’ for subversive activities inside Pakistan and terror financing,” Foreign Office Spokesman said in a statement issue here.

Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said it required a strong commitment for Pakistan and Afghanistan not to let their territories be used against each other.

“Pakistan is abiding by this solemn commitment,” he said, adding that it was important for both Pakistan and Afghanistan to closely work together for peace, progress and stability of the region.

The Spokesman expressed disappointment over the “unhelpful statements” made by Afghan leadership against Pakistan, terming these in complete disregard to the efforts Pakistan was making for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said, “We firmly believe that peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest and is also necessary for stability and progress of the region.”

The spokesman mentioned that Pakistan’s efforts for peace, stability and economic progress of Afghanistan was a matter of commitment to the brotherly people of Afghanistan, millions of them been hosted by Pakistan for past 37 years.

He said under a transit trade agreement between the two countries, Pakistan was facilitating movement of Afghan exports and imports through its ports.

“We have also been facilitating the transit of Afghan fruits to India through Wagah,” he said.

Zakaria said Pakistani security forces were engaged in a valiant fight against terrorism.

Their efforts are making an immense contribution to securing the porous border to help bring lasting peace to Afghanistan and the region, he added.