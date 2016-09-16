Pacer Irfan’s father passes away in Lahore

LAHORE: Father of Pakistani pacer Mohammad Irfan passed away in Lahore on Friday.

The seven-foot pacer announced the demise of his father on his Twitter account.

Irfan tweeted, “My Abbu Ji (father) has passed away. Recite Fateha and make dua for his beautiful soul. We belong to Allah and to Him we all shall return.” The fast bowler’s father was reportedly ill and was under treatment at a medical facility here in Lahore. Sources said that the deceased will be laid to rest at a graveyard in Burewala.

Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Shaharyar M. Khan, Chairman Executive Committee Najam Sethi and Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmad have offered their heartfelt condolences to the Test cricketer Mohammad Irfan on the sad demise of his father.

“The entire PCB family expresses their deepest sympathies to Mohammad Irfan on this sad occasion. May the soul of the departed rest in eternal peace and grant the family and the dear ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”, said the PCB spokesman here on Friday. —Agencies