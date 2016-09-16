One more youth succumbs in Srinagar hospital

ISLAMABAD: Another youth succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar, Friday, taking the death toll in the ongoing Kashmir Intifada to 102.

According to KMS, the youth identified as 21-year-old Basit Mukhtar was injured after Indian police fired pellets on protesters in Pulwama on September 5. He breathed his last at Srinagar’s SMHS hospital today.

Besides the killing of 102 persons, over 12,000 people have been injured so far due to the firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian police and troops on protesters in the ongoing Intifada. The Intifada was triggered by the killing of top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on July 8, this year.

Meanwhile, the puppet authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions in all ten districts of the Kashmir Valley on the 70th consecutive day, today, to stop demonstrations against the civilian killings in the territory. People of the Valley continue to observe strike since July 9, this year, to protest against the ongoing killing spree unleashed by Indian forces in the territory.